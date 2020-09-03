COVID-19: Total cases at 3,104 as three arrivals test positive

-

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been detected today (03) while the total number of positive cases in the country increased to 3,104.

The Department of Government Information confirmed that the latest cases are arrivals from India.

The Epidemiology Unit says 203 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,889 as 06 patients were discharged from hospitals earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.