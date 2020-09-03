Tsunami Kaluwa & Meegoda Chawwa arrested with heroin

-

The Uva-Kuda Oya Police has arrested drug trafficker with 2g 90mg of heroin concealed inside a shoe.

The 34-year-old was identified as Lakshman Dusith Kumara alias “Tsunami Kaluwa”, a resident of Thelulla area.

A pair of shoes, a wrist watch and a mobile phone used to conceal heroin have also been seized by the police.

The suspect was produced before Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court today (03).



In a separate development, four other drug dealers including Chaminda Roshan alias “Meegoda Chawwa” were arrested by the officers of Padukka Police.

Reports revealed that the suspects were involved in dealing drugs via ez-cash method.

The police seized 19g of heroin contained in 240 packets in possession of the suspects.



Meanwhile, another person alias “Badowita Wasa” who is linked to drug dealing was taken into custody in the area of Mount Lavinia.

Reportedly, 4g of heroin and nearly Rs. 200,000 in cash were found on the suspect.