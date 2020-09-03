Recently cleared Hanthana land is mine - Kiriella

-

Chief Opposition Whip MP Lakshman Kiriella says that the plot of land in Hanthana which was recently clear is a private land belonging to him.

Kiriella, issuing a press release on the matter, stated that he had bought the land of about 08 acres from a planter.

The MP emphasized that the relevant land area does not belong to the government, pointing out that it is clearly stated in the documents of registration office and that its ownership is also registered with the Pradeshiya Sabha.

He says that the plot of land had previously been used to cultivate tea and pepper.

Kiriella claims that only grass which had grown tall obstructing entrance to the land had been carefully cleared, which he has a right to do so as the owner of the land.