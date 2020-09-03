-

Seven more Sri Lankan returnees from abroad have tested positive for Covid-19 increasing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country to 3,111.

Five arrivals from Qatar and 02 from Kuwait, all of them currently in quarantine, had tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly, 10 new cases of novel coronavirus have been detected so far today (03).

210 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while the total number of recoveries stands at 2,889.