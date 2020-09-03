Sri Lankas total Covid-19 cases climbs to 3,111

Sri Lankas total Covid-19 cases climbs to 3,111

September 3, 2020   08:43 pm

-

Seven more Sri Lankan returnees from abroad have tested positive for Covid-19 increasing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country to 3,111.

Five arrivals from Qatar and 02 from Kuwait, all of them currently in quarantine, had tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly, 10 new cases of novel coronavirus have been detected so far today (03).

210 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals while the total number of recoveries stands at 2,889.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories