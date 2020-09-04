Showers expected in parts of five provinces

-

Showers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 pm.

The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September this year due to its apparent southward relative motion. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (04) are Katunayake, Pasyala, Gampola, Bibile, Koknahara and Tampaddai at about 12.09 noon.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Few showers may occur in the other sea areas.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota and South-westerly to South-easterly in the other sea areas around the Island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.