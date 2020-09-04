Ranil to appear before PCoI on political victimization today

-

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the alleged incidents of political victimization today (04).

He was summoned to the PCoI to record a statement with regard to a complaint filed by the former Secretary to the Economic Affairs Ministry, Dr Nihal Jayathilaka.

He had filed a complaint alleging that he had been arrested and remanded due to political pressure, over the providing of compensation and gratuity to employees who had voluntarily resigned when establishing the Department of Divineguma Development and over the providing of relief through the ‘Isurumath Niwasa’ programme.

Fifteen former ministers of the government of Good Governance have previously recorded statements with the Presidential Commission.