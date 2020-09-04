Parliament to convene from September 08 - 11

-

The Parliament is scheduled to convene from the 8th to the 11th of September. This was decided at the meeting held by the Committee on Parliamentary Business, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, last morning (03).

The annual report of the Central Bank, the performance report of the Ministry of Finance and the mid-year fiscal report will be taken up for debate as an adjournment debate on the 8th of September as per the proposals made by the Government during the meeting. Parliament will convene from 01.00 pm to 06.30 pm on that day.

In the meantime, 09 regulations under the Excise (Special Provisions Act) and 10 notifications under the Excise Ordinance will be debated on the 09th of September, the Parliament said.

On the 10th of September, 06 notifications under the Ports and Airport Development Levy Act, 03 regulations and 06 resolutions under the Customs Ordinance will be taken up for debate.

Parliament will convene on the 09th of September from 01.00 pm to 07.30 pm and on the 10th of September from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

It is reported that the Vote of Condolences on late Arumugam Thondaman, Leader of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress and Former Minister will be presented on the 11th of September. It will be taken up from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm. The Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and many Ministers and Parliamentarians are scheduled to give away their condolences on the late minister.

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena, Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, Chamal Rajapaksa, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Prof. GL Peiris, Douglas Devananda, Wimal Weerawansa, Mahinda Amaraweera, Prasanna Ranatunga, Mahinda Samarasinghe, Gayantha Karunatilake, Rauff Hakeem, Dilan Perera, R.M Ranjith Maddumabandara, Mano Ganesan, were present on this occasion.