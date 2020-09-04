More than 200 Sri Lankans repatriated

September 4, 2020   12:24 pm

A group of Sri Lankan expatriates who were stranded in Nepal and Israel has been repatriated on Thursday (03).

Accordingly, 203 Sri Lankans employed in Israel had returned to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) via a flight chartered by SriLankan Airlines.

In the meantime, 26 Sri Lankans stranded in Nepal were brought back from Kathmandu.

They have been subjected to PCR tests upon arrival and later directed to the quarantine procedure.

