18 more cases recover from COVID-19

September 4, 2020   02:14 pm

Eighteen more patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered today (04).

Two patients from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), 05 from the Welikanda Base Hospital and 11 from the Iranawila Hospital have accordingly been discharged. 

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 2,907.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Sri Lanka thus far meanwhile stands at 3,111.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 12 deaths due to the pandemic outbreak.

Thereby, 192 patients infected with the virus are currently under treatment.

