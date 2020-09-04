Oil tanker fire could possibly lead to worlds worst environmental disaster

Oil tanker fire could possibly lead to worlds worst environmental disaster

September 4, 2020   02:14 pm

-

Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority warns that if crude oil starts to leak from the Panamanian-registered oil tanker, which is still on fire off the island, it could possibly lead to the largest environmental disaster in the world and not just in the region. 

“We have to imagine that this is possibly going to be the largest environmental disaster in the world and not only within this region,” the authority’s chairperson Dharshani Lahandapura told Ada Derana ‘Big Focus’ on Friday.

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard are currently working together to control the fire that erupted after an explosion of a boiler in the main engine room of MT New Diamond, an oil tanker sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas, around 8.00 a.m. on Thursday (03).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories