Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority warns that if crude oil starts to leak from the Panamanian-registered oil tanker, which is still on fire off the island, it could possibly lead to the largest environmental disaster in the world and not just in the region.

“We have to imagine that this is possibly going to be the largest environmental disaster in the world and not only within this region,” the authority’s chairperson Dharshani Lahandapura told Ada Derana ‘Big Focus’ on Friday.

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard are currently working together to control the fire that erupted after an explosion of a boiler in the main engine room of MT New Diamond, an oil tanker sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas, around 8.00 a.m. on Thursday (03).