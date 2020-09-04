198 Sri Lankans brought back from France

September 4, 2020   05:11 pm

SriLankan Airlines has brought back a group of Sri Lankans from France. A flight chartered by the national carrier - UL-564 - had departed from Paris, France, carrying 198 Sri Lankans.

The repatriates were brought back to the Mattala International Airport at around 1.15 pm this afternoon.

In the meantime, 80 Bhutanese undergraduates affiliated to the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 10.50 am today.

