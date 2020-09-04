COVID-19 cases hit 3,115 with four new patients

-

The total number of positive cases confirmed in the country reached 3,115 as two new COVID-19 patients were detected today (04).

The Department of Government Information confirmed that the latest cases include 02 arrivals from India, 01 Filipino seaman and 01 arrival from Israel.

As per statistic, only 196 active cases are currently receiving medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,907 as 18 patients were discharged from hospitals earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.