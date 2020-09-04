Authorities instructed to take measures to prevent damages from blazing oil tanker

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed the relevant officials take maximum measures to prevent the possible damages to the marine environment from the distressed oil tanker “MT New Diamond” which was engulfed in fire on Thursday (03).

As the Minister of Urban Development & Housing, the Premier has given orders to launch a 24-hour join operation to mitigate the damages that can be caused by the fire raging in the Panama-flagged oil tanker.

He has also instructed the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA), which falls under the Urban Development and Housing Ministry, to take all necessary steps in this regard.