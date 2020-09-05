Derana Startup 2021 to bring young entrepreneurs into spotlight

-

Continuing to introduce many new dimensions to the art of reality shows in the country, TV Derana has initiated another new change by launching the reality show “Derana Startup 2021” to bring young entrepreneurs into the limelight.

TV Derana entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs on Thursday (03), as a major stakeholder in this initiative.

Non-profit organization Partners for Good (PfG) Jordan is joining the initiative as the implementing partner.

The initiative expects to introduce young entrepreneurs at a national level by promoting entrepreneurship among the youth of this country.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as YouLead, an institute that promotes entrepreneurship among the youth, are joining hands to further strengthen this effort.

The MoU pertaining to the initiative was signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa, Secretary to the Ministry Anuradha Wijekoon, Deputy Chairman of Derana Media Network Laksiri Wickramage, Executive Director of Derana Media Network Madhawa Madawala and the Project Director of YouLead Charles Conconi.

The agreement was signed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Deputy Chairman of Derana Media Network.

Thereafter, the agreements were exchanged by the Executive Director of Derana Media Network with other stakeholders.

Derana Startup 2021 is partnering the Small Businesses Development Division under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Sri Lanka Inventors Commission, the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM).