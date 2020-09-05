Showery condition over the island expected to enhance

-

Showery condition over the island, particularly in the south western part and the North-Western province of the island is likely to enhance to some extent from this evening (04), says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 pm.

Fairly heavy showers in excess of 50 mm are likely at some places.

Several spells of light showers may occur in Jaffna and Mannar districts.

The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September this year due to its apparent southward relative motion. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (05) are Angulana, Kiragala, Bogawantalawa, Diyatalawa and Kumbukkana at about 12.09 noon.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota and South-westerly to South-easterly in the other sea areas around the Island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.