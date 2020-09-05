164 civilians at SLAF quarantine centre in Vanni released

-

A group of 164 civilians, who were under quarantine at the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) facility in Vanni, have been released this morning (05) upon completion of the procedure.

This Quarantine Centre operated by the SLAF was established on the instructions of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sumangala Dias in order to support the government’s efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

These persons have been confirmed to be COVID-19 negative through PCR tests.

They have also been instructed to be in self isolation for a further 14-day period in compliance with health precautions, the SLAF said.