164 civilians at SLAF quarantine centre in Vanni released

164 civilians at SLAF quarantine centre in Vanni released

September 5, 2020   09:11 am

-

A group of 164 civilians, who were under quarantine at the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) facility in Vanni, have been released this morning (05) upon completion of the procedure.

This Quarantine Centre operated by the SLAF was established on the instructions of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sumangala Dias in order to support the government’s efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

These persons have been confirmed to be COVID-19 negative through PCR tests.

They have also been instructed to be in self isolation for a further 14-day period in compliance with health precautions, the SLAF said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories