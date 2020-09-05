Keselwatte Kasun arrested with heroin

September 5, 2020   10:52 am

A close associate of the notorious gangster “Keselwatte Dinuka” has been arrested last night (04), in the area of Enderamulla.

Acting on a tip-off received, a team of the Police Special Task Force had launched a raid to apprehend the suspect, identified as “Keselwatte Kasun”.

The investigating officers have found 6g of heroin and several sharp weapons on the suspect.

In addition, a lorry and 03 motorcycles, which he had purchased using ill-gotten money, were also taken into custody.

Preliminary investigations revealed that nearly Rs. 183 million had been circulated through the arrestee’s bank accounts.

