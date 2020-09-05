Advisory issued for strong winds, rough seas around the island

September 5, 2020   03:27 pm

The Department of Meteorology has released a warning for strong winds and rough seas.

The wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas around the island from 09.00 am tomorrow (06) until 09.00 am on Monday (07).

The sea areas around the island can be very rough during this period, the Meteorology Department stressed.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea during the aforementioned period as it can be dangerous. Meanwhile, the naval communities are urged to be vigilant in this regard.

