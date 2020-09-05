SJB says 20A is the first step towards dictatorship

-

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says the draft Bill of 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which was proposed with the intention of repealing the 19th Amendment, is the first step in creating a doctorial regime.

In a statement, the SJB stressed that the proposed amendments to the dissolution of the Parliament and the provisions pertaining to the enactment of Emergency Acts are the basic features of a monarchy.

The SJB, denouncing the proposed 20th Amendment, noted that the attempts to fortify a specific family are evident throughout the entire proposal.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa led-party pledged to take all possible steps within the legal framework in order to defeat the attempt to reverse the people’s victory achieved in 2015 as a result of nearly 4 decades of continuous struggle.

The statement expressed the SJB’s readiness to join hands with any party or group unconditionally to protect and further strengthen the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.