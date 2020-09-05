Oil tanker towed 40 nautical miles away from shore

-

The distressed oil tanker MT New Diamond has been taken 40 nautical miles (about 74 km) away from the shore by the ALP Winger tug, says the Sri Lanka Navy.

In its latest update on the situation, the Navy said the Panama-flagged oil tanker had reached about 20 nautical miles shoreward yesterday (04) at 6.00 pm and the fire that was raging in the vessel has been contained with continuous efforts of all relevant stakeholders.

Fire extinguishing efforts are underway throughout the day and there is a risk of occasional fires due to deep sea winds, the Navy said, adding that such unexpected fires are being controlled by tugs and Indian Coast Guard ships deployed to the location. Helicopters are also used for the firefighting efforts.

As of now, 03 capital ships and 03 Fast Attack Craft of Sri Lanka Navy, 02 ships belonging to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, 03 ships of Indian Coast Guard, 01 ship belonging to the Indian Navy, 02 tugs of Hambanthota International Port Group - Wasaba and Rawana, the ALP Winger tug, the TTT One tug with firefighting equipment and professionals have been engaged in the firefighting efforts further.

Meanwhile the MI 17 helicopter and the Beach Craft of the Sri Lanka Air Force are continuing their aerial operations to assist this combined disaster relief efforts, the Navy said further.

In addition, 02 Dornier aircraft belonging to the Indian Coast Guard have been stationed at the Mattala International Airport for emergency use.

The owner of the ship has taken steps to appoint a foreign private company with expertise in disaster relief. The agency is working closely with the Sri Lankan and Indian authorities as well, the Navy’s update read further.

The continuous cooling effect during the disaster relief operation has controlled the fire-spread and approaching of the flames to the crude oil store of MT New Diamond. As a result, there is no risk of an oil spill so far.