Heavy showers over 100mm expected tomorrow

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places, says the Department of Meteorology.

The public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The showery and windy conditions over the island, is expected to enhance tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara, Mullaitivu and Mannar districts.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times across the island.

Sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September this year due to its apparent southward relative motion. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (06) are Bentota, Meegama, Dodampapitiya, Pelawatta, Bodagama and Kataragama at about 12.09 noon.