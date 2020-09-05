Three arrivals test positive for COVID-19

-

The total number of positive cases confirmed in the country reached 3,118 as three new COVID-19 patients were detected today (05).

The Department of Government Information confirmed that the latest cases are arrivals from India, Bahrain and Qatar.

As per statistic, only 188 active cases are currently receiving medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,918 as 11 patients were discharged from hospitals earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.