CCD officer wanted over drug trafficking arrested in India

-

The Constable attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), who was wanted by the police, has been arrested in India today (05).

The arrest has been made by the Tamil Nadu police officers while attempting to enter India via sea routes.

The Indian police officers had launched a search operation acting on information received by the Coast Guard officers in Rameswaram pertaining to drugs, gold and other items that are being smuggled between Sri Lanka and India across the international maritime border.

During the operation, the Indian police officers had arrested a Sri Lankan national who attempted to enter Tamil Nadu illegally.

The arrested Sri Lankan in question had made an attempt to escape when the police officers tried to interrogate him.

According to reports, the suspect was then apprehended by the Indian police officers, who handed him over to the Marine Police in Rameswaram.

The arrestee, named Pradeep Kumar Bandaranayake, is a 30-year-old hailing in Monaragala District.

Further interrogations revealed that he is a Constable attached to the CCD, as well as the suspect wanted over the 23kg of heroin seized in Sapugaskanda last week.

On the 2nd of September, the Meegahawatta Police had recovered a haul of heroin at Samadhi Mawatha in Sapugaskanda.

A 37-year-old carpenter from the area was arrested on suspicion. He was identified as the brother of a police officer attached to the CCD.

It was revealed that the police officer in question is also currently under investigation over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The suspect is currently detained at the Danushkodi Maritime Police Station.