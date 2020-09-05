PCoI on political victimization issues summons on Vijayakala

-

The Presidential Commission on Inquiry (PCoI) probing the incidents of political victimization has issued summons on former State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran and Kumaran Sarvananda, who contested the General Election 2015 from the United National Party (UNP).

They are scheduled to appear before the Presidential Commission on the 17th of September.

The PCoI decided to summon this duo based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Gnanalingam Mayuran who was previously attached to the Chunnakam Police.

Gnanalingam, who testified before the Presidential Commission today (05), had claimed the former State Minister was directly involved in the release of Mahalingam Shashikumar alias Swiss Kumar, the main suspect in the murder and gang rape of Sivaloganathan Vidya.

He also speculated that Maheswaran can also be behind the imprisoning of five police officers including himself over the death of a suspect who had fled from the police custody. The suspect, accused of a robbery that took place in Chunnakam area, had drowned while making his escape.