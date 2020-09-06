India records 90,600 cases in highest single-day spike from any country

-

More than 90,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in India in a single day making it the highest single-day rise recorded from any country.

The number of coronavirus cases has reached 4.11 million as of Sunday morning after 90,600 cases were detected in 24 hours.

This is the highest number of infection cases in Asia and the third in the world after Brazil and America.

Among those infected, 3.17 million have recovered from the virus, while 862,487 are undergoing treatment at various isolation centers and hospitals.

Likewise, the number of deaths from coronavirus has crossed 70,000 in the country. With 1,044 new deaths in a single day, the number of deaths in India has reached 70,679, according to Worldometers.