Rainfall of above 100 mm expected

The showery and windy conditions over the island are expected to enhance today (September 06), as showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy rainfall of above 100 mm is likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara, Mannar, and Mullaitivu districts.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times across the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from the 28th of August to the 07th of September this year due to its apparent southward relative motion.

The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (06) are Bentota, Meegama, Dodampapitiya, Pelawatta, Bodagama, and Kataragama at around 12.09 noon.

SEA AREAS

The wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas around the island from 09.00 a.m. today (06 September 2020) until 09.00 a.m. 07 September 2020.

Showers or thunders showers will occur at several places in the sea area around the island. Heavy rainfall may occur in the western and southwestern deep and shallow sea areas to the island.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (45-55) kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph at times

The sea areas around the island can be rough to very rough.

Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into Sea areas in the given period and naval communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.