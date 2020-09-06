100 under-age couples taken into custody in Anuradhapura

-

A 100 under-aged couples engaged in improper behavior has been taken into custody in Anuradhapura, stated Police Media Division.

These arrests have been made during a raid carried out within the Anuradhapura Police Division.

Reportedly, the couples who had been taken into custody are students who had come to attend tuition classes, stated Anuradhapura Police.

The youngsters have been advised and handed over to their parents, Anuradhapura Police said.