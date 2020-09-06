100 under-age couples taken into custody in Anuradhapura

100 under-age couples taken into custody in Anuradhapura

September 6, 2020   11:36 am

-

A 100 under-aged couples engaged in improper behavior has been taken into custody in Anuradhapura, stated Police Media Division.

These arrests have been made during a raid carried out within the Anuradhapura Police Division.

Reportedly, the couples who had been taken into custody are students who had come to attend tuition classes, stated Anuradhapura Police.

The youngsters have been advised and handed over to their parents, Anuradhapura Police said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories