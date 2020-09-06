Egg prices drop by Rs 2

September 6, 2020   12:53 pm

The All Ceylon Egg Producers Association has agreed to reduce the price of an egg by Rs 2 from tomorrow (September 07).

This decision has been taken following a discussion held between representatives of the Association and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Issues of egg producers had been discussed at the aforementioned meeting which took place at the Prime Minister’s Carlton House in Tangalle, yesterday (05).

Accordingly, the retail price of an egg could be between Rs 21 and 22, said R. M. Sarath, the President of the Association.

He further stated that there is no shortage of eggs in the country.

