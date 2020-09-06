More contraband recovered from Welikada Prison

-

Contraband including mobile phones have been recovered in a special raid carried out at the women’s section of the Welikada Prison.

Commissioner of Prisons (Administration) Chandana Ekanayake stated that raid was carried out by the prison intelligence unit.

Accordingly, 13 mobile phones, 07 SIM cards, 150 batteries, and 02 hands-free devices have been found in the raid.

An internal investigation has been launched into the inmates of the prison cells where the relevant contraband were found.

Further operations will be carried out upon the information provided by the prison intelligence units, Ekanayake added.