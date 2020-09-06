AG holds meeting on blazing oil tanker

AG holds meeting on blazing oil tanker

September 6, 2020   03:16 pm

-

A meeting on the blazing crude oil tanker in Sri Lankan waters, the New Diamond, has been held with the participation of the Attorney General.

The meeting has been attended by the Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Director General of Merchant Shipping, and the Chairman of the Marine Environment Protection Authority.

Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General stated that that the meeting has been held to review and advise on the issues arising from the fire.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories