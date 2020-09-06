AG holds meeting on blazing oil tanker

-

A meeting on the blazing crude oil tanker in Sri Lankan waters, the New Diamond, has been held with the participation of the Attorney General.

The meeting has been attended by the Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Director General of Merchant Shipping, and the Chairman of the Marine Environment Protection Authority.

Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General stated that that the meeting has been held to review and advise on the issues arising from the fire.