Six arrested over heroin trafficking in Uramangashandiya

Six arrested over heroin trafficking in Uramangashandiya

September 6, 2020   06:47 pm

-

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with drug trafficking during a raid carried out in Uramangashandiya.

The raid has been carried out by the Uramangashandiya Police based on a tip-off received by them.

The arrests have been made at Mandorawala and Ambagas Junction areas in Uramangashandiya.

Among the arrestees is a woman who husband is revealed to be under remand custody over heroin trafficking charges, according to the Police.

Reportedly, the arrestees had engaged in a heroin racket through the ‘easy-cash’ system.

Police have recovered 5 grams of heroin and cash worth Rs 39,000 found on the suspects.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories