Six arrested over heroin trafficking in Uramangashandiya

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with drug trafficking during a raid carried out in Uramangashandiya.

The raid has been carried out by the Uramangashandiya Police based on a tip-off received by them.

The arrests have been made at Mandorawala and Ambagas Junction areas in Uramangashandiya.

Among the arrestees is a woman who husband is revealed to be under remand custody over heroin trafficking charges, according to the Police.

Reportedly, the arrestees had engaged in a heroin racket through the ‘easy-cash’ system.

Police have recovered 5 grams of heroin and cash worth Rs 39,000 found on the suspects.