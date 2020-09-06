Red alert on heavy rain and strong winds; over 150 mm rain

-

The Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of the Meteorology Department has issued a ‘Red’ alert on heavy rain and strong winds.

As per the warning, the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue further particularly in the “high risk” districts mentioned in the map.

Very heavy rainfalls of above 150 mm are likely at some places, stated the Department.

The wind speed can also increase up to (50-60) kmph at times across the island, it added.

The warning has been issued at 6 pm this evening (06) and will be in effect until 9 am tomorrow morning (07).

Following rainfalls were recorded from 08.30 am until 05.30 pm today: