1,280 arrested within 24 hours in Western Province

Sri Lanka Police says that a total of 1,280 individuals were arrested within the last 24 hours during special police operations carried out within the Western Province.

The operation was carried from 6.00 a.m. yesterday to 6.00 a.m. this morning (07) covering the Western Province.

The arrested include 637 suspects nabbed over drug-related offences and 519 on pending warrants against them.

Meanwhile another 73 persons have been arrested over criminal charges, police said.

Meanwhile the drug busts include the arrest of two women and a man with 63g and 350mg of heroin at Boralesgamuwa.

Angulana Police had arrested a suspect with 10g and 180mg of heroin while Mount Lavinia Police arrested two suspects with 22g and 740mg of heroin.