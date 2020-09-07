Landslide early warning for five districts
September 7, 2020 11:14 am
The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a Level 2 (Amber) landslide early warning for parts of Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle, and Ratnapura districts.
The warning states that since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, if the rains continue, people living in following areas are be alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence, being ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises.
Locations for Potential Risk:
Colombo District:
Seethawaka Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Galle District:
Neluwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Kalutara District:
Palindanuwara and Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Kegalle District:
Ruwanwella, Kegalle, Yatiyanthota, Bulathkohupitiya, and Dehiowita Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Ratnapura District:
Eheliyagoda Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
In the meantime, Level 1 (Yellow) landslide early warning for the following areas:
Colombo District:
Padukka Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Galle District:
Nagoda, Elpitiya, and Niyagama Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Kalutara District:
Mathugama, Agalawatta, Walallawita, Ingiriya, and Horana Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Kegalle District:
Deraniyagala, Aranayake, and Galigamuwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Ratnapura District:
Elapatha, Ratnapura, Kiriella, Kuruwita, and Ayagama Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas