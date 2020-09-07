Landslide early warning for five districts - The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a Level 2 (Amber) landslide early warning for parts of Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle, and Ratnapura districts. The warning states that since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, if the rains continue, people living in following areas are be alert on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cut failures and ground subsidence, being ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises. Locations for Potential Risk: Colombo District:

Seethawaka Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas Galle District:

Neluwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas Kalutara District:

Palindanuwara and Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas Kegalle District:

Ruwanwella, Kegalle, Yatiyanthota, Bulathkohupitiya, and Dehiowita Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas Ratnapura District:

Eheliyagoda Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas In the meantime, Level 1 (Yellow) landslide early warning for the following areas: Colombo District:

Padukka Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas Galle District:

Nagoda, Elpitiya, and Niyagama Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas Kalutara District:

Mathugama, Agalawatta, Walallawita, Ingiriya, and Horana Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas Kegalle District:

Deraniyagala, Aranayake, and Galigamuwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas Ratnapura District:

Elapatha, Ratnapura, Kiriella, Kuruwita, and Ayagama Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.