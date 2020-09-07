Tuk topples off road; 06 including 03 children injured

-

A motor accident on the Wellawaya-Thanamalwila main road in Kithulkote, Thanamalwila has injured six persons including three children.

A three-wheeler traveling from Galle to Badulla had veered off course and toppled causing the accident, yesterday (06).

According to the Thanamalwila Police Headquarters, the driver, an adult male and a female, and three young children had been traveling on the three-wheeler at the time of the incident.

The injured persons had been admitted to the Thanamalwila Divisional Hospital before being transferred to the Hambantota General Hospital for further treatment.

However, the condition of the injured is not critical, as per hospital sources.

The cause of the accident has been revealed to be the driver falling asleep.

The injured individuals have been identified to be residents of Galle.

Thanamalwila Police Headquarters have launched further investigations into the incident.