One more Covid-19 recovery reported

One more Covid-19 recovery reported

September 7, 2020   02:47 pm

-

One more Covid-19 patient has fully recovered and has been discharged from hospital bringing the total number recoveries in the country to 2,926.

A patient who was being treated at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) has been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Accordingly 185 patients infected with novel coronavirus are currently being treated at hospitals while the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the country currently stands at 3,123.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories