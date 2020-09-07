One more Covid-19 recovery reported

-

One more Covid-19 patient has fully recovered and has been discharged from hospital bringing the total number recoveries in the country to 2,926.

A patient who was being treated at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) has been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Accordingly 185 patients infected with novel coronavirus are currently being treated at hospitals while the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the country currently stands at 3,123.