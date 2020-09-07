Colombo HC issues summons on Rajitha and two others

-

The Colombo High Court today issued summons on former minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne and two others to appear before the court on October 29, over the case filed regarding the leasing of the Modara fisheries harbor.

The other two defendants in the case, former Chairman of the Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation (CFHC) Upali Liyanage and its former Managing Director Neil Ravindra Munasinghe, have also been issued summons.

The Bribery Commission last month filed indictment against the former minister and the other two defendants, for allegedly causing losses to the state when leasing out the Modara Fisheries Harbour in 2014.

The indictment had been filed under section 70 of the Bribery Act and on five charges.

They are accused of causing losses to the government by persuading the Director Board of the Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation to lease the Modara Fisheries Harbour to a private company for an insufficient sum between the period from August 01 and November 01, 2014.

The case was taken up today (07) before High Court Judge Pradeep Hettiarachchi, who ordered to issue summons on the defendants to appear before the court on October 29.