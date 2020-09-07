STF arrests former Baddegama PS Chairman

September 7, 2020   03:54 pm

Former Chairman of the Baddegama Pradeshiya Sabha, Gamunu Deshapriya Ekanayake, has been arrested with weapons and ammunition, stated Police Media Division.

The arrest has been made today (07) by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Officials have recovered a T-56 firearm, a magazine, a locally-manufactured firearm, a hand grenade, various sharp weapons, and ammunition upon a search at his residence.

In addition, 2 National Identity Cards (NICs) and an unregistered motorcycle have also been taken into custody.

Ekanayake had served at the Baddegama Pradeshiya Sabha in 2005.

