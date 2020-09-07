One dead, another critical after wall collapses on house

September 7, 2020   06:09 pm

-

One person has reportedly died while another was critically wounded after a wall had collapsed on to a house at Pasal Mawatha in Kothalawala, Kaduwela.

The boundary wall had collapsed during the heavy rains and strong winds experienced last night (06) while this has almost entirely destroyed the house.

Ada Derana reporter said that a 29-year-old woman was killed in the incident while her mother has been hospitalized with critical injuries. 

