Sparks and extreme temperature reignite doused fire on oil tanker

The fire on the crude oil tanker MT New Diamond which was doused yesterday (06) has reportedly reignited from the effects of extreme temperature and sparks onboard, stated the Media Spokesperson of Sri Lanka Navy.

The fire has been caused by sparks high winds triggered by prevailing adverse weather condition in the sea area where the distressed vessel has been positioned nearly 30 nautical miles off Sangamon Kanda Point.

Vessels, aircrafts and tugs belonging Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Indian Navy and Coast Guard other stakeholders are currently working in collaboration to contain the flames.

The disaster management teams were able to douse the fire onboard MT New Diamond by 3.00 p.m. yesterday.

They have been working in full swing to continue disaster management operations to prevent a recurrence of fire, using fire smothering agents like water and chemicals.