Over 6,000 persons occupy quarantine centers - NOCPCO

Over 6,000 persons are currently occupying the tri-service-managed quarantine centers, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

Accordingly, 6,610 individuals are undergoing the mandatory quarantine process at 63 quarantine centers (QC).

As of this morning (07), 38,359 individuals in total have been sent back home after the quarantine process.

A total of 32 quarantined individuals have left for their homes today following subject to PCR tests.

Among them, 04 persons are from Nipuna Bossa QC, 06 are from Passara UDMI QC, 01 from Hotel Mount Lavinia QC, 09 from Heikiththa QC, and 12 persons are from Hotel paradise QC, said NOCPCO.

Meanwhile, 626 individuals, associated with the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre for Drug addicts at Kandakadu have left so far after recovery.

A total of 14 infected persons, connected to the Rehabilitation Centre are still under treatment.

Within yesterday (06), 1,820 PCR tests have been carried out across the country while the total PCR tests conducted so far stands at 239,907.