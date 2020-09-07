Wanted CCD officer arrested in India remanded

-

The wanted Constable attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) who was arrested in India has been remanded.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu police officers, on Saturday (September 05), when he attempted to enter India via sea routes.

The arrested Constable, Pradeep Kumar Bandaranayake, is a suspect wanted over the 23kg of heroin seized in Sapugaskanda.

The Indian police officers had launched a search operation acting on information received by the Coast Guard officers in Rameswaram pertaining to drugs, gold and other items that are being smuggled between Sri Lanka and India across the international maritime border.

During the operation, the Indian police officers had arrested a Sri Lankan national who attempted to enter Tamil Nadu illegally.

Subsequently, he was detained at the Danushkodi Maritime Police Station.

Accordingly, he was remanded until September 13 by a Rameswaram Court.



On the 2nd of September, the Meegahawatta Police had recovered a haul of heroin at Samadhi Mawatha in Sapugaskanda.

A 37-year-old carpenter from the area was arrested on suspicion. He was identified as the brother of a police officer attached to the CCD who is also currently under investigation over alleged involvement in drug trafficking.