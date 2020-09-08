Showers expected in parts of the island today

-

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.

Wind speed can increase up to (50) kmph at times across the island particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambanthota, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

The public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thunders showers will occur at several places in the sea area around the island.

Winds will be westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle, may experience the effect of swell waves, having 2.5 – 3.5m height.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.