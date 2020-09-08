Person arrested while transporting 10kg of gold

-

An individual has been placed under arrest while transporting 10kg of gold in a car at around 3am today (08).

A group of officers from the Police Special Task Force (STF) had taken him into custody near the Palakudawa Junction on the Palavi-Kalpitiya road.

According to the STF, the suspect had intended to smuggle out the haul of gold to a foreign country.

The STF officers had recovered the gold while hidden under a seat of the car.

The arrestee was identified as a 34-year-old residing in Kandakuliya area.