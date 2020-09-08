Prison authorities to record statement from Podi Lassie

September 8, 2020   10:50 am

A court order has been issued on prison authorities to record a statement from the notorious underworld figure Janith Madhusanka de Silva alias ‘Podi Lassie’.

This is over a case of him threatening officials of the Boossa Prison, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The relevant court order has been issued by the Galle Magistrate today (08).

The Magistrate has further ordered prison officials to produce the underworld figure before the court on September 25.

