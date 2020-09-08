SJB MPs walk out during parliamentary sitting

-

Parliamentarians of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) have walked out of the House during today’s sitting.

The walkout was staged in protest against Premalal Jayasekara taking oaths as a Member of Parliament.

Several of the SJB parliamentarians were seen wearing black shawls expressing their disapproval of the swearing-in.

Jayasekara, who was sentenced to death, arrived at the Parliament complex at around 11.30am today (08) escorted by the prison officials.

The Parliament chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena convened at 1.00pm today.

Jayasekara was then sworn in as a Member of Parliament amidst strong objection from the Opposition.