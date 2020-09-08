Five arrested with Ice, cannabis and cash

September 8, 2020   02:29 pm

Five individuals have been arrested at a restaurant in the Waskaduwa area over the possession of narcotic drugs.

The arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by Kalutara South Police.

Police have recovered 14 g 200 mg of Ice (Methamphetamine), 22 g of Kerala Cannabis, and 02 devices used to consume drugs on the suspects.

In addition, a three-wheeler and cash worth Rs 64,000 have also been seized during the arrest.

The arrested suspects have been identified to be residents of the Waskaduwa area.

They will be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court today (08).

