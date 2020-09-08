Welipe Suraj and 21-year-old Army deserter arrested

-

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested that underworld crime gang member ‘Welipe Suraj’ at Minuwangoda area, last night (07).

‘Welipe Suraj’ is considered to be a main accomplice of another underworld figure ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, who is currently in prison.

Police said that 4 grams of heroin, 03 swords, and an air rifle were recovered from the possession of the suspect.

The vehicle used by the arrestee has also been seized by the Police.

In addition, a 21-year-old Army deserter who was also in the vehicle has been taken into custody.