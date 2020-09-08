Sub-Inspector arrested for soliciting sexual bribe further remanded

-

A Sub-Inspector attached to the Horana Police arrested for soliciting a sexual bribe from a female has been further remanded, as per the Colombo Chief Magistrate.

Accused Sub-Inspector K. Sunil Perera, arrested by the Commission Investigating Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), was produced before the court today (08).

The Bribery Commission stated that further investigations are being carried out with regard to the suspect.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered the suspect to be further remanded until September 22.

The officer in question had been arrested for soliciting a sexual bribery from a woman in exchange for some documents related to complaint filed regarding a stolen motorbike.