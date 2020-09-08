Five arrivals test positive for COVID-19

September 8, 2020   08:32 pm

The total number of positive cases confirmed in the country reached 3,131 as five new COVID-19 patients were detected today (08).

The Department of Government Information confirmed that the latest cases include 05 arrivals from Qatar.

According to statistics, only 184 active cases are currently receiving medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,932 as 09 more persons infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 12 deaths due to the virus outbreak.

